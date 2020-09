Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:38 Hits: 5

by Zoë McLaren, University of Maryland, Baltimore County On Aug. 26, the Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization to a new rapid antigen test for COVID-19 called…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-a-new-19-test-some-are-touting-as-a-game-changer/