Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:46 Hits: 5

Yesterday, we learned that Trump attorney general William Barr has pushed out another high-level oversight official within the Department of Justice, one who was dedicated to ensuring federal counterintelligence and national security…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/bill-barrs-new-order-blocking-fbi-surveillance-of-political-candidates-has-huge-loophole/