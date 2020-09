Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:31 Hits: 0

The world’s largest ride-hailing service has announced a new rule to ensure that customers wear face masks as the firm tries to win back cautious customers. Uber says its system is able to detect the mask.

