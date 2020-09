Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:45 Hits: 1

Despite being asked not to come in fear of further stoking tensions, Trump arrived in Kenosha to show his support for local police. He was met with both protest and support in the city where police shot Jacob Blake.

