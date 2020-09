Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 22:44 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump Tuesday took his tough law and order message to Kenosha, the latest US city roiled by the police shooting of a black man, as he branded recent anti-racism protests there as "domestic terror" by violent mobs.

