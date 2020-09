Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 22:58 Hits: 1

The United States announced Tuesday that it would lift for one year its three-decade-old arms embargo on Cyprus to allow "non-lethal" military goods to be sold to the Mediterranean island.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200901-us-partially-lifts-three-decade-old-arms-embargo-on-cyprus