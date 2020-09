Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 06:13 Hits: 7

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Like many Lebanese expatriates, Nadim Srour wired savings back as a nest egg for his return. Now those deposits have crumbled in an economic crisis and a Beirut blast has destroyed his home.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/02/039now-we-are-ruined039-lebanon039s-embattled-savers-try-to-rebuild