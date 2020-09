Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 06:25 Hits: 12

KLANG: Police have crippled an armed gang linked to nearly 50 robberies in and around Klang, some of which stretch back to before the movement control order was imposed, with the arrest of several of its members.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/02/cops-cripple-armed-gang-connected-to-some-50-robberies-in-klang