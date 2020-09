Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 06:57 Hits: 9

KOTA KINABALU: Anyone coming from states with active Covid-19 clusters will be barred from entering Sabah, says caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/02/shafie-those-from-active-covid-19-states-will-be-barred-from-entering-sabah