Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 23:30 Hits: 1

New York City public schools, the largest U.S. school system, will delay the start of classes by 11 days to Sept. 21 under an agreement with education unions that had pushed for additional coronavirus safety measures, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-city-delays-school-start-in-deal-with-unions-over-covid-13073022