Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

The European Union will redouble efforts to meet its green goals to help mitigate the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19, its top climate official said on Tuesday, rejecting any notion that the pandemic had made ambitious climate action unaffordable.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/climate-action-is-europe-s-roadmap-out-of-covid-19-crisis-top-13073476