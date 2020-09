Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:15 Hits: 2

After accompanying an Israeli delegation to the UAE for historic normalisation talks, White House adviser Jared Kushner set off on a tour of other Gulf capitals on Tuesday, looking for more Arab support.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/after-uae-israel-breakthrough--kushner-pushes-other-arabs-to-go-next-13073470