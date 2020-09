Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:58 Hits: 2

Facebook says it has removed three networks of fake accounts last month located in Russia, Pakistan, and the United States as it seeks to combat "influence operations" on its platform.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/facebook-says-it-removed-networks-of-fake-accounts-in-russia-pakistan/30815587.html