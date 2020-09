Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:16 Hits: 6

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti will meet in Washington on September 3 and 4 as part of long-running negotiations between the Balkan rivals.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-shifts-focus-to-economic-development-in-serbia-kosovo-talks-in-washington/30816120.html