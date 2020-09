Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 02:53 Hits: 6

Throngs of women peacefully protested in central Minsk late on September 1 after earlier in the day security forces detained dozens of university students rallying in response to a call from Belarus’s opposition for a nationwide strike to coincide with the first day of the school year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/30816149.html