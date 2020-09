Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:00 Hits: 4

Although a Kentucky prosecutor denied Monday that his office tried to draw up a messy plea deal linking Breonna Taylor to a drug arrest after her death, the details of the offer sure do…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/louisville-officials-spark-outrage-over-draft-plea-agreement-implicating-breonna-taylor-after-police-ed-her/