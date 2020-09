Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:19 Hits: 6

by Laurie Archbald-Pannone, University of Virginia The number of cases of dementia in the U.S. is rising as baby boomers age, raising questions for boomers themselves and also for their…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/does-forgetting-a-name-or-word-mean-that-i-have-dementia/