Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 02:17 Hits: 6

U.S. California and Idaho COVID-19 deaths hit a record in August, making the eighth month the deadliest so far in those U.S. states.



California registered 3,745 deaths in August, exceeding the latest peaks of 3,139 and 2,088 losses in July and May, respectively. Despite the high death toll, new infections slightly decreased, with 186,396 reported cases.



Despite the figures, Governor Gavin Newsom was optimistic about curbing the virus spreading and called Californians to maintain social distance and hand washing as the main precautionary measures.



As the U.S. reached six million cases, several northern states also suffered a new cases peak in August, like Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota.

COVID testing center in Fullerton, Orange County, California. Nobody in line. It was this way at another site I passed last week. My sense is that the growth in COVID cases is very, very localized. pic.twitter.com/XxsuIvOq0T July 17, 2020



In Idaho, with 172 COVID related deaths, the toll almost doubled. Despite the alarming figures, Iowa State University announced the initial game of its football season, hosting 25,000 fans.



The elderly and people with pre-existing conditions remain more affected by the virus. The Department of Veterans Affairs recorded more deaths in August than other months.



As of Tuesday, the U.S. registered 6,256,428 COVID-19 cases, 188,869 deaths, and 3,484,458 recoveries from the virus.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-pandemic-hit-california-and-idaho-the-hardest-in-august-20200901-0024.html