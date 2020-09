Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:18 Hits: 7

Dozens of demonstrators were arbitrarily arrested and abused, according to an Amnesty International report. The anti-government protests broke out in November 2019 in response to a hike in petrol prices.

