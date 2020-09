Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 03:39 Hits: 4

The Trump administration has said that the United States will not be joining the COVAX alliance headed by the WHO, which aims at developing and mass distributing any potential coronavirus vaccine.

