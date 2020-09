Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:46 Hits: 5

Protesters demanded answers on Tuesday as they gathered in a south Los Angeles neighbourhood where sheriff's deputies shot and killed a black man during a violent confrontation the previous day.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200902-protests-after-los-angeles-police-shoot-black-man-stopped-for-riding-bicycle