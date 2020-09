Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 06:22 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make his first official visit to Iraq Wednesday, where he hopes to help Baghdad reassert its "sovereignty" despite simmering US-Iran tensions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200902-macron-to-reassert-iraq-sovereignty-on-first-official-baghdad-visit