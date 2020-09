Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 06:42 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: While Malaysians entering Sarawak from the peninsula, Sabah or Labuan no longer need to undergo a quarantine, the procedure remains for those entering the state from overseas, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/02/sarawak-quarantine-only-for-malaysians-coming-from-overseas-says-ismail-sabri