MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian media outlets have dropped their opposition to a joint trial on charges they breached a gag order on reporting ex-Vatican treasurer George Pell's conviction in 2018 on child sex abuse, according to a submission discussed in court on Wednesday.

