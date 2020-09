Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 05:54 Hits: 5

Tunisia's parliament approved the country's third government in less than a year on Wednesday, overcoming discontent among lawmakers incensed by how the administration was formed and averting the threat of disruptive early elections.

