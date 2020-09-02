Sen. Ed Markey wins renomination after hard-fought Massachusetts primary battle

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 02:22 Hits: 6

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey prevailed in an expensive Democratic primary battle on Tuesday by winning renomination against Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who is a member of what is arguably America’s most prominent political family. While many votes remain to be counted, Kennedy’s campaign has confirmed that he has conceded to the incumbent. Markey will have no trouble in the general election in this very blue state.

Kennedy, who is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, entered the race a year ago looking like the favorite. Markey had fairly low name recognition, and he trailed the congressman in polls taken before and after he announced. No member of the Kennedy clan had been on the ballot in Massachusetts and failed to win the primary, and there was even speculation that the incumbent could drop out to avoid defeat.

Kennedy and Markey differed little on ideology, but Kennedy argued that he could bring change to a political system that Markey, who was first elected to the House in 1976, has been a member of since before Kennedy was born. But Markey, who made it clear early on that he’d defend his seat, ran a strong campaign where he worked hard to portray himself as the candidate who was challenging the status quo.

Despite Markey’s age (and his opponent's relative youth), he emerged as a big favorite of young activists. In key part, that's because the incumbent seized the mantle of 21st Century progressivism, best exemplified by his support from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who extolled Markey for championing Medicare For All and the Green New Deal.

Kennedy still looked like the frontrunner until this summer, and he enjoyed a big financial advantage as recently as late March. However, even some Kennedy supporters agreed that he struggled throughout the campaign to explain why voters should fire Markey.

Markey also went where few serious politicians in Massachusetts Democratic politics dared to go and sought to turn Kennedy’s lineage into a liability. In an Aug. 11 debate, Markey took aim at a super PAC that Kennedy's twin brother and other relatives have been raising money for; the senator also brought up speculation that Kennedy’s father and namesake, former Rep. Joe Kennedy II, could fund the PAC with the $2.8 million in campaign funds he still has available almost 22 years since he left Congress. "Tell your father and tell your twin brother you don't want any money to be spent on negative ads," Markey said in a clip that generated plenty of attention and quickly made it into his digital advertising.

Markey also earned headlines with an online commercial that didn't mention Kennedy or his family directly, but concluded with the senator putting his own spin on the famous 1961 inaugural address delivered by the congressman's great uncle. "With all due respect," Markey said, "it's time to start asking what your country can do for you."

Kennedy and his allies responded by arguing that Markey was questioning his family’s “integrity, weaponizing their history.” Kennedy’s side ran commercials invoking the legacy of RFK, JFK, and Ted Kennedy and arguing that he would continue their fight for racial justice and healthcare for all.

Markey, meanwhile, aired ads featuring his two most prominent supporters, AOC and fellow Sen. Elizabeth Warren. AOC memorably said in one spot, “When it comes to progressive leadership, it's not your age that counts. It's the age of your ideas.” That argument won out on Tuesday and helped Markey win a very tough renomination battle.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1974295