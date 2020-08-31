The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Ibram X. Kendi on Legacy of Black Panther Actor, Cancer Antiracism

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg1 chadwickboseman

Tributes continue to pour in for beloved actor Chadwick Boseman after his death at age 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is best known for his iconic role as King T’Challa in the groundbreaking “Black Panther” — the first mainstream Black superhero movie and a smash hit that earned more than $1 billion at the box office. He is also widely acclaimed for his portrayal of major historical figures such as Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson. Boseman’s death has highlighted the higher rates of colon cancer among Black men and the links to systemic racism. “Cancer, like heart disease, there’s all sorts of racial disparities, just as there are with COVID-19 deaths,” says professor Ibram X. Kendi, cancer survivor and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. “What is happening in our society that is causing so much Black death? Why is Black death so normal?”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/31/chadwick_boseman_cancer_ibram_x_kendi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version