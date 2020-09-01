China Urges the US To Cease Official Contact With Taiwan

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:34 Hits: 7

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday rejected the growing official contacts between the U.S. and Taiwan and called them a violation of her country's internal affairs.

"The U.S. government must respect the 'One China' Principle. That is our main condition for both countries to maintain diplomatic relationships," Hua said and condemned the U.S. intentions to start an economic dialogue with Taiwan.

Previously, however, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs David Stilwell said that "we will further promote our relationship with Taiwan. We want to strengthen our ties."

The U.S. should not underestimate "China's willingness and determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and its territorial integrity," Hua said.

#China will put sanctions on #LockheedMartin for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed #Taiwan, China said on Tuesday, adding tension to its troubled relationship with the United States. https://t.co/FHT6gA501lpic.twitter.com/8rkYrEY5oH July 14, 2020

China's statements were issued hours after Washington released two declassified cables related to the guarantees the U.S. gave to Taiwan in 1982. The cables focus on arms sold to Taiwan in 1982. They are also related to the Six Guarantees the U.S. gave to that Chinese territory during former President Ronald Reagan's office. Specialists said that the decision to publish the documents follows President Donald Trump's intentions to demonstrate the longstanding nature of his country's hostilities against China.

China official says U.S. military may have brought #COVID19 to Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/X4LOJPvVMo March 14, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/china-opposes-official-contacts-between-us-and-taiwan-20200901-0012.html