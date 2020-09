Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 11:07 Hits: 2

Loyal to outgoing leader Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga is seen as the candidate who will continue many of Abe's domestic and foreign policies, although many fear he lacks charisma. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-s-yoshihide-suga-leads-race-to-succeed-pm-shinzo-abe/a-54780518?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf