Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 11:20 Hits: 2

The French president marked the struggling nation's centenary by planting a cedar tree and meeting with politicians. His visit came on the heels of the designation of a new prime minister.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-s-macron-returns-to-beirut-urges-political-reform-after-new-lebanon-pm-named/a-54779923?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf