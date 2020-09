Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:09 Hits: 2

The Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil made the controversial comments during a speech while visiting the self-governed island. The statement was welcome by Taiwanese lawmakers but will likely anger China further.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/i-am-taiwanese-czech-official-angers-china-after-taipei-speech/a-54781326?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf