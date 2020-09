Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:48 Hits: 4

The two West African nations have been at loggerheads over trade for decades, without serious consequences. That could change now that the region is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and several deep political crises.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ghana-and-nigeria-s-historic-spat-flares/a-54784094?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf