France to relive Charlie Hebdo attacks as landmark terror trial opens in Paris court

France to relive Charlie Hebdo attacks as landmark terror trial opens in Paris court The trial of the deadly January 2015 terrorist attacks on French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, police officers and a kosher supermarket opens in a Paris court Wednesday after five years of investigations and a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fourteen suspects will be tried during proceedings that will be filmed and feature victim testimonies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200901-france-to-relive-charlie-hebdo-attacks-as-landmark-terror-trial-opens-in-paris-court

