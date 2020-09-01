Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:56 Hits: 2

The trial of the deadly January 2015 terrorist attacks on French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, police officers and a kosher supermarket opens in a Paris court Wednesday after five years of investigations and a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fourteen suspects will be tried during proceedings that will be filmed and feature victim testimonies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200901-france-to-relive-charlie-hebdo-attacks-as-landmark-terror-trial-opens-in-paris-court