South Africa: Streets of Standerton strewn with rubbish as municipal workers strike for PPE

Tuesday, 01 September 2020

Residents of the South African town of Standerton saw waste piling up on their streets as municipal utility workers went on strike over inadequate pay and a lack of personal protective equipment. Photos and videos posted online show the shocking scene of a main street in Standerton covered in hundreds of bags of uncollected rubbish. Videos went viral on social networks showing residents dumping their rubbish in front of a local municipal building on August 23 as they protested the ongoing strike.

