Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:11 Hits: 5

ANKARA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Turkey is currently experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/02/turkey-experiences-2nd-peak-of-1st-wave-of-covid-19-outbreak-minister