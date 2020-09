Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:17 Hits: 9

LONDON (Reuters) - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a ban on indoor household gatherings in Scotland's largest city, Glasgow, and two nearby areas on Tuesday following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/02/scotland-bans-household-visits-in-glasgow-because-of-covid-19