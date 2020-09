Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 7

LISBON, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that it was a "civic duty" to download and install "StayAway COVID," the country's mobile phone contact tracing application (app). He said that citizens should "signal if they come to be diagnosed as testing positive."

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/02/using-quotstayaway-covidquot-app-is-quotcivic-dutyquotportuguese-pm