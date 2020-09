Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 480,000 child COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

