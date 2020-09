Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 19:28 Hits: 11

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's top corruption-busting team of federal prosecutors will quit the task force that dismantled the country's biggest graft network and jailed a former president for taking bribes, the team announced on Tuesday.

