Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 09:57 Hits: 2

The United States said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, an initiative it said was aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei and supporting it in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-support-taiwan-china-economic-dialogue-13070628