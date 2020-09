Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:29 Hits: 2

Protests flared again in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the city which after months of sometimes violent confrontations has become a focal point of the U.S. presidential race.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-portland-police-protests-arrested-13072340