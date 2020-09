Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:33 Hits: 2

Europe can live with COVID-19 without a vaccine by managing outbreaks with localised lockdowns, the World Health Organization's director for the region said on Tuesday, adding he did not expect a return to full national-level restrictions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/europe-who-lockdown-vaccine-covid-19-medical-health-13071532