Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020

The Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade with the ability to launch them aboard ballistic missiles by land, sea and air, the Pentagon said in a report Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-pushing-to-double-nuclear-warhead-arsenal--pentagon-13073508