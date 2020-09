Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:56 Hits: 5

Broadband service does not cover all of the U.S., especially in poorer rural areas. Some 16 million school children, or 30% of public school students, lack either an internet connection or a device at home for distance learning, says a recent study.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0901/Schools-scramble-to-help-rural-students-get-online-for-fall?icid=rss