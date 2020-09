Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:56 Hits: 5

Aaron 'Jay' Danielson was reportedly protecting a caravan of President Trump supporters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, when he was shot and killed. “He was there for peace,” said a friend of Mr. Danielson.

