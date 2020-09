Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 16:01 Hits: 7

An intense fire season and firefighting troops sidelined because of the pandemic are forcing Californians to find alternate ways to protect their properties. But some worry about the inequities of a two-tiered system of disaster response.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0901/Californians-consider-private-firefighters.-Is-that-fair?icid=rss