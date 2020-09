Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

Last year’s pro-democracy protests and their unifying identity have led to a pact to integrate most rebel groups into a more inclusive government.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0901/A-peace-deal-to-piece-Sudan-together?icid=rss