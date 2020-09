Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 12:55 Hits: 3

It may seem like ancient history, but conspiracy theories spun by US conservatives during the World War II era have a direct bearing on the Republican Party today. While many Americans find today's GOP to be unrecognizable, the isolationists, cranks, and bigots have been waiting in the wings for 80 years.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/republican-party-wwii-conspiracy-theory-japanese-surrender-by-marc-gallicchio-2020-09