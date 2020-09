Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 13:52 Hits: 3

When COVID-19 hit the United States in March, colleges and universities around the country quickly shifted to remote learning. But, as a new semester begins, the pandemic is nowhere near under control, and many institutions are wondering how much longer they can survive with closed or restricted campuses.

