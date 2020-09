Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 08:30 Hits: 15

Two weeks after a military coup toppled Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, the conflict-riven West African nation is teetering on the precipice of change, with calls for a swift transitional rule and deep reforms to flush out corruption, nepotism and bad governance.

